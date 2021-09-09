210909-N-SY758-1113 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 9, 2021) Sailors heave around on a phone and distance line as the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) pulls alongside the fast combat support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8) for a replenishment-at-sea. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.10.2021 04:39 Photo ID: 6827997 VIRIN: 210909-N-SY758-1113 Resolution: 4179x2985 Size: 957.61 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Replenishes at Sea [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.