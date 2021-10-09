Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy [Image 7 of 15]

    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, stand in formation during the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, here, Sept. 10, 2021. More than 100 defenders, medics, firefighters, Airmen and Soldiers took part in the ceremony, held to honor those who died due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6827958
    VIRIN: 210910-F-PS661-1109
    Resolution: 7996x5253
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    First Responders
    9/11 Ceremony
    Wolf Pack
    Never Forget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT