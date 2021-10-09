Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

U.S. Air Force Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, gives opening remarks during the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2021. More than 100 defenders, medics, firefighters, Airmen and Soldiers took part in the ceremony, held to honor those who died due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

Date Taken: 09.10.2021
Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR