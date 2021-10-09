Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

U.S. service members participate in the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2021. Each stair climb participant carried a badge in tribute to a first responder who lost their life at the World Trade Centers on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)
Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 04:30
Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
