Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy [Image 12 of 15]

    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members participate in the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ruck March at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 10, 2021. Each ruck participant carried a badge in tribute to a first responder who lost their life at the World Trade Centers on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6827963
    VIRIN: 210910-F-PS661-1207
    Resolution: 6818x4603
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy
    Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    First Responders
    9/11 Ceremony
    Wolf Pack
    Never Forget

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT