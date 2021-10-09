Remembering 20 Years: Kunsan honors 9/11 losses, legacy

Defenders, firefighters, medics and Airmen assigned to Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, salute in formation during the Wolf Pack’s 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, here, Sept. 10, 2021. More than 100 individuals took part in the ceremony, held to commemorate those who died due to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

