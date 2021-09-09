Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraqi Security Forces members inventory 20 divested vehicles for delivery to the Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on September 9, 2021. Through advising, assisting and equipping partner forces, Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve enhances ISF capabilities to sustain the defeat of Daesh, providing stability to the Government of Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

