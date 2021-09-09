Coalition forces conduct a CTEF divestment of Humvees with Iraqi Security Forces on September 9, 2021, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The divestment to the ISF’s Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion provides enhanced ISF capabilities to provided regional stability and security for the people of Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 02:44
|Photo ID:
|6827857
|VIRIN:
|210909-F-GX122-0078
|Resolution:
|6880x4515
|Size:
|14.31 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
