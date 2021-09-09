Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

Coalition forces conduct a CTEF divestment of Humvees with Iraqi Security Forces on September 9, 2021, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The divestment to the ISF’s Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion provides enhanced ISF capabilities to provided regional stability and security for the people of Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

