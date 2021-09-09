Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability [Image 4 of 7]

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition forces conduct a CTEF divestment of Humvees with Iraqi Security Forces on September 9, 2021, at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. The divestment to the ISF’s Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion provides enhanced ISF capabilities to provided regional stability and security for the people of Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:44
    Photo ID: 6827857
    VIRIN: 210909-F-GX122-0078
    Resolution: 6880x4515
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Forces
    ISF
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Parntnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT