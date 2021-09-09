Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

An Iraqi Security Forces member oversees the inventory of 20 divested vehicles for delivery to the Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on September 9, 2021. Through advising, assisting and equipping partner forces, Combined Joint Task Force- Operation Inherent Resolve enhances ISF capabilities to sustain the defeat of Daesh, providing stability to the Government of Iraq. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

