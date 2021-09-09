Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

Iraqi Security Forces members drive 20 divested vehicles to the Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on September 9, 2021. The equipment was divested as part of a U.S. program known as CTEF which supports the Iraqi Partner forces’ mission to defeat Daesh and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
