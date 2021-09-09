Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability [Image 2 of 7]

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    09.09.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Iraqi Security Forces members drive 20 divested vehicles to the Ninawa Operational Command West Protection Battalion at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on September 9, 2021. The equipment was divested as part of a U.S. program known as CTEF which supports the Iraqi Partner forces’ mission to defeat Daesh and promote regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 02:43
    Photo ID: 6827855
    VIRIN: 210909-F-GX122-0085
    Resolution: 3841x3301
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability
    Iraqi troops equip to provide regional stability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iraqi Security Forces
    ISF
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Parntnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT