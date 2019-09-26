Mustang resiliency gets gritty

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Dwayne Jones, 51st Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps, delivers his Grit message to more than 180 attendees at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2019. This was the second time the Grit Program was held since it was established by Jones, once here and once at his previous assignment. The program not only acknowledges resiliency, but the way we can use internal and external resources to be more resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

