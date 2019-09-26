Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mustang resiliency gets gritty [Image 3 of 3]

    Mustang resiliency gets gritty

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Dwayne Jones, 51st Fighter Wing Chaplain Corps, delivers his Grit message to more than 180 attendees at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2019. This was the second time the Grit Program was held since it was established by Jones, once here and once at his previous assignment. The program not only acknowledges resiliency, but the way we can use internal and external resources to be more resilient. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2019
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 20:52
    Photo ID: 6827721
    VIRIN: 190926-F-EU981-0269
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang resiliency gets gritty [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mustang resiliency gets gritty
    Mustang resiliency gets gritty
    Mustang resiliency gets gritty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mustang resiliency gets gritty

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Gritty

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT