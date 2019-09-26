Attendees enjoy live music and food at the Grit luncheon, Sept. 26, 2019 at Osan Air Bae, Republic of Korea. The Grit program helps Airmen find the internal and external resources to help guide them. The luncheon was packed with activities, door prizes and presentations centering on resiliency to help them through the rough times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)
Mustang resiliency gets gritty
