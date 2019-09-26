Attendees enjoy live music and food at the Grit luncheon, Sept. 26, 2019 at Osan Air Bae, Republic of Korea. The Grit program helps Airmen find the internal and external resources to help guide them. The luncheon was packed with activities, door prizes and presentations centering on resiliency to help them through the rough times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2019 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 20:52 Photo ID: 6827720 VIRIN: 190926-F-EU981-0179 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.74 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mustang resiliency gets gritty [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.