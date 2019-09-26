Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mustang resiliency gets gritty

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.26.2019

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig 

    AFN Misawa

    Airman First Class Cody Kruzel, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintenance specialist, delivers his testimonial to a crowd of more than 180 attendees during the chapel’s Grit luncheon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2019. Several speakers presented their own true life stories to share with everyone at the luncheon, including stories of death, loss, and abuse. The main goal of the event was to let everyone know “You Matter” and that no matter how rough life gets, you have internal and external resources to help guide you. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mustang resiliency gets gritty [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

