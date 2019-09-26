Mustang resiliency gets gritty

Airman First Class Cody Kruzel, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Unit maintenance specialist, delivers his testimonial to a crowd of more than 180 attendees during the chapel’s Grit luncheon at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 26, 2019. Several speakers presented their own true life stories to share with everyone at the luncheon, including stories of death, loss, and abuse. The main goal of the event was to let everyone know “You Matter” and that no matter how rough life gets, you have internal and external resources to help guide you. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig)

