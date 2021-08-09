18th Security Forces Squadron defenders play cornhole during a Battle of the Badges event at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. Traditionally, Battle of the Badges competitions used activities related to the jobs of defenders or firefighters, but this year outdoor recreational games were played to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6827643 VIRIN: 210908-F-ZJ963-1035 Resolution: 6195x4707 Size: 19.44 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.