Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing break a sweat playing volleyball during Battle of the Badges at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. First responders from the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Fire Department, including 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron medics embedded within the Fire Department, competed in outdoor recreational games such as volleyball, cornhole and Kubb during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

