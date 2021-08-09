Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges [Image 6 of 8]

    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 18th Wing break a sweat playing volleyball during Battle of the Badges at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. First responders from the 18th Security Forces Squadron and Fire Department, including 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron medics embedded within the Fire Department, competed in outdoor recreational games such as volleyball, cornhole and Kubb during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6827641
    VIRIN: 210908-F-ZJ963-1048
    Resolution: 6639x4801
    Size: 18.46 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges
    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    defenders
    medics
    firefighters
    18th Security Forces squadron
    Battle of the Badges
    Kadena Fire Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT