    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

    Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Mann, middle left, 18th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of installation security, attempts to distract the other players during a game of Kubb with, Master Sgt. Kyle Houseman, middle right, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. Kubb is a lawn game popular in Sweden, where the object of the game is to throw wooden batons and knock over an opponents’ wooden blocks. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:55
    Photo ID: 6827633
    VIRIN: 210908-F-ZJ963-1018
    Resolution: 6880x5362
    Size: 20.22 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    18th Security Forces Squadron
    Battle of the Badges
    Kadena Fire Department
    Kubb

