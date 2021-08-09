U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Edward Mann, middle left, 18th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of installation security, attempts to distract the other players during a game of Kubb with, Master Sgt. Kyle Houseman, middle right, 18th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of operations, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. Kubb is a lawn game popular in Sweden, where the object of the game is to throw wooden batons and knock over an opponents’ wooden blocks. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6827633 VIRIN: 210908-F-ZJ963-1018 Resolution: 6880x5362 Size: 20.22 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.