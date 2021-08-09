Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

An 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron medic keeps score during a volleyball game during the annual Battle of the Badges competition at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. Battle of the Badges was one of numerous events held to bring people together and commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

