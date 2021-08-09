Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges

A member of the Kadena Fire Department smiles after competing in a volleyball game at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. During Battle of the Badges, coins designed by the Fire Department commemorating 9/11 were sold to raise funds to support the 9/11 Memorial and Museum efforts to educate younger generations the history of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
