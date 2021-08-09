A member of the Kadena Fire Department smiles after competing in a volleyball game at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 8, 2021. During Battle of the Badges, coins designed by the Fire Department commemorating 9/11 were sold to raise funds to support the 9/11 Memorial and Museum efforts to educate younger generations the history of 9/11. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 19:55 Photo ID: 6827638 VIRIN: 210908-F-ZJ963-1027 Resolution: 5694x3984 Size: 13.78 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's first responders compete in Battle of the Badges [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.