U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, stands with the many artists who contributed their artwork for the 9/11 Remembrance Art Display Sept. 7, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Artists from across the wing contributed to the art display in memory of the 2001 attacks. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the display serves to ensure that the sacrifices made by the first responders, firefighters, police and members of the armed forces are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

