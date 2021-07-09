Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9/11 Remembrance Art Display [Image 4 of 5]

    9/11 Remembrance Art Display

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathen Vanbuskirk, 607th Air Control Squadron weapon simulation technician, presents his painting to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, for the 9/11 Remembrance Art Display, Sept. 7, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The painting depicts an assistant fire chief looking up at the World Trade Center in the midst of the attack. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the display serves to ensure that the sacrifices made by the first responders, firefighters, police and members of the armed forces are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 18:14
    Photo ID: 6827490
    VIRIN: 210907-F-QK476-0048
    Resolution: 5456x3897
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, 9/11 Remembrance Art Display [Image 5 of 5], by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Luke Air Force Base
    Art
    9/11
    56th Fighter Wing

