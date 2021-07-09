U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathen Vanbuskirk, 607th Air Control Squadron weapon simulation technician, presents his painting to Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, for the 9/11 Remembrance Art Display, Sept. 7, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The painting depicts an assistant fire chief looking up at the World Trade Center in the midst of the attack. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the display serves to ensure that the sacrifices made by the first responders, firefighters, police and members of the armed forces are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

