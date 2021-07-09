Artwork by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Psalm Simmons, 944th Civil Engineer Squadron operations manager, is on display for the 9/11 Remembrance Art Display Sept. 7, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The sculpture, “From the Ashes,” depicts firefighters holding up the American people in memory of the emergency personnel who laid down their lives in the face of tragedy. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the display serves to ensure that the sacrifices made by the first responders, firefighters, police and members of the armed forces are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

