U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Manzo-Vasquez, 944th Force Support Squadron readiness non-commissioned officer, presents his artwork, “Together We Grieve,” for the 9/11 Remembrance Art Display Sept. 7, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This piece, among others, depicts how different people remember the 2001 World Trade Center attack. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the display serves to ensure that the sacrifices made by the first responders, firefighters, police and members of the armed forces are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

