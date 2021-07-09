U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing commander, greets Airman 1st Class Grace Snell, 56th Comptroller Squadron command post controller, at the 9/11 Remembrance Art Display Sept. 7, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Her piece, “We Will Remember,” is one of the many pieces submitted for the art display in memory of the 2001 World Trade Center attack. On the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, the display serves to ensure that the sacrifices made by the first responders, firefighters, police and members of the armed forces are never forgotten. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

