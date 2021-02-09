Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    556th TES tests warm refuel [Image 4 of 7]

    556th TES tests warm refuel

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 556th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand by after performing a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 2, 2021. Warm refuels can increase the MQ-9’s operational agility through reducing turnaround time on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:15
    Photo ID: 6825972
    VIRIN: 210902-F-TF218-1035
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 17.76 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 556th TES tests warm refuel [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    556th TES tests warm refuel
    556th TES tests warm refuel
    556th TES tests warm refuel
    556th TES tests warm refuel
    556th TES tests warm refuel
    556th TES tests warm refuel
    556th TES tests warm refuel

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Creech AFB
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    Air Force
    Eglin AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT