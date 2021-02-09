Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    556th TES tests warm refuel [Image 2 of 7]

    556th TES tests warm refuel

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Crew Chief from the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron taxies in an MQ-9 Reaper for a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 2, 2021. The warm refuel test was conducted to test if the operation can be accomplished in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:14
    Photo ID: 6825967
    VIRIN: 210902-F-TF218-1009
    Resolution: 7652x4853
    Size: 16.56 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 556th TES tests warm refuel [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Creech AFB
    MQ-9
    Reaper
    Air Force
    Eglin AFB

