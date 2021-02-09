U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron perform a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 2, 2021. The warm refuel test was conducted to test if the operation can be accomplished in austere locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:15 Photo ID: 6825977 VIRIN: 210902-F-TF218-1025 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 15.83 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 556th TES tests warm refuel [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.