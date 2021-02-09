A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper taxis in for a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada, Sept. 2, 2021. Warm refuels can increase the MQ-9’s operational agility through reducing turnaround time on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 13:14 Photo ID: 6825957 VIRIN: 210902-F-TF218-1015 Resolution: 7952x5304 Size: 19.51 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 556th TES tests warm refuel [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Emerson Nuñez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.