La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

U.S. Navy sailors from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 out of Gulfport Mississippi take sand cleared from the roadways to build a temporary road in order to build a emergency levee after the levee broke, Grand Isle, La., Sept 8, 2021. Title 10 forces are augmenting more than 5,000 LANG Guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

