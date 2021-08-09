Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 8 of 11]

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh 

    Louisiana National Guard

    U.S. Navy sailors from the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 out of Gulfport Mississippi take sand cleared from the roadways to build a temporary road in order to build a emergency levee after the levee broke, Grand Isle, La., Sept 8, 2021. Title 10 forces are augmenting more than 5,000 LANG Guardsmen to support the recovery from Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6823871
    VIRIN: 210908-Z-PF319-1095
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 351.2 KB
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

