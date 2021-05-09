Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 2 of 11]

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

    HOUMA, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Soldiers with the Louisiana and Texas National Guard open a Point Of Distribution site to pass along supplies to people in the neighborhood at the Mechanicville Recreational Center in Houma, La on Sept 5, 2021. The Louisiana National Guard is operating PODs in 13 parishes in southeast Louisiana. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Gregory Stevens)

    This work, La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

