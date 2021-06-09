La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

Spc. Thomas Harvey, with the 1023rd Vertical Engineer Construction Co from Bastrop, La operates a ten ton dump truck that is clearing tons of sand off of Grand Isle, La roadways in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Sept 6, 2021. The Louisiana National Guard has cleared over 2,922 miles of roadways in the affeted areas from Hurricane Ida. (Louisiana Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)

Date Taken: 09.06.2021
Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US