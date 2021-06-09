Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 6 of 11]

    La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

    GRAND ISLE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Spc. Josie Perkins, with the 1023rd Vertical Engineer Construction Co from Bastrop, La removes sand from a roadway with a Five Yard Loader in Grand Isle, La during post Hurricane Ida reconstruction. The Louisiana National Guard has cleared over 2,922 miles of roadways in the affeted areas from Hurricane Ida. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 00:42
    Photo ID: 6823869
    VIRIN: 210906-Z-FG635-4776
    Resolution: 1732x1154
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: GRAND ISLE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Hurricane Ida
    National Guard
    GeauxGuard
    Protect What Matters

