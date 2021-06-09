Spc. Josie Perkins, with the 1023rd Vertical Engineer Construction Co from Bastrop, La removes sand from a roadway with a Five Yard Loader in Grand Isle, La during post Hurricane Ida reconstruction. The Louisiana National Guard has cleared over 2,922 miles of roadways in the affeted areas from Hurricane Ida. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Gregory Stevens)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 00:42
|Photo ID:
|6823869
|VIRIN:
|210906-Z-FG635-4776
|Resolution:
|1732x1154
|Size:
|5.87 MB
|Location:
|GRAND ISLE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Gregory Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
