La. National Guard supports recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida

Soldiers with the Louisiana and Texas National Guard open a Point Of Distribution site to pass along supplies to people in the neighborhood at the Mechanicville Recreational Center in Houma, La on Sept 5, 2021. The Louisiana National Guard is operating PODs in 13 parishes in southeast Louisiana. (US Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt Gregory Stevens)

Date Taken: 09.05.2021