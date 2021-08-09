Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

210908-N-WF272-1031 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Students, attending Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, use the Navy’s virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

