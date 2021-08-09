Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School [Image 2 of 14]

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210908-N-WF272-1031 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Students, attending Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, use the Navy’s virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6823514
    VIRIN: 210908-N-WF272-1031
    Resolution: 3000x1964
    Size: 935.82 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    recruiters
    sailors
    CNRC
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    Navy Promotional Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT