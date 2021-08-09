Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

210908-N-WF272-1128 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) A student, attending Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, poses for a photo in front of the Navy’s virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
