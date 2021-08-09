210908-N-WF272-1063 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Lt. j.g. Evan Carver, a native of Frisco, Texas, a communications officer assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), speaks to students, attending Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, about career opportunities in America’s Navy during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6823515 VIRIN: 210908-N-WF272-1063 Resolution: 3000x2050 Size: 887.4 KB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.