Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

210908-N-WF272-1301 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Capt. Herb Lacy, a native of Bowie, Md., a representative of the United States Naval Academy, speaks to the junior officers representing Navy Recruiting Command, the guided missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Undersea Warfighting Development Center, Tactical Analysis Group, during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore held at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

