Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School [Image 14 of 14]

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210908-N-WF272-1301 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Capt. Herb Lacy, a native of Bowie, Md., a representative of the United States Naval Academy, speaks to the junior officers representing Navy Recruiting Command, the guided missile destroyer USS Stout (DDG 55), Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Undersea Warfighting Development Center, Tactical Analysis Group, during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore held at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 19:31
    Photo ID: 6823526
    VIRIN: 210908-N-WF272-1301
    Resolution: 3000x1972
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Hometown: BOWIE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School [Image 14 of 14], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore visits MERVO High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    recruiters
    sailors
    CNRC
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    Navy Promotional Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT