210901-OEN, CAMERON-0266 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 1, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 17-21 students use their navigational skills to maneuver to a simulated extraction point during battle stations at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 1. After completing battle stations, students enter the final phase of OCS and earn the title of candidate officers where they begin mentoring the new class cycles. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Cameron Oen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:50 Photo ID: 6823173 VIRIN: 210901-N-NO485-0266 Resolution: 2672x4000 Size: 5.21 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210901-N-NO485-0266 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 1, 2021) OCS battle stations [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.