An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 17-21 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, secures a controlled pipe burst with a jubilee patch as part of damage control procedures at the “USS Buttercup” damage control wet trainer, Aug. 30. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Brenda Ezenwa Okpala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:50 Photo ID: 6823163 VIRIN: 210830-N-FK463-0040 Resolution: 3783x2527 Size: 753.4 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210830-N-FK463-0040 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 30, 2021) OCS damage control wet trainer [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.