210902-N-FK463-0008 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 2, 2021) OCS JOC push

Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 02-22 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, receive motivation from a Marine Corps Drill Instructor during their junior officer candidate (JOC) push, Sept. 2. After successful completion of the indoctrination phase, students begin engineering and weapons, naval history, cyber warfare and the watch officer curriculum in the JOC phase. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Brenda Ezenwa Okpala)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6823166
|VIRIN:
|210902-N-FK463-0008
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
