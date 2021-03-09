210903-N-FK463-0023 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 3, 2021) NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 3, 2021) OCS uniform issue

An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 02-22 student is fitted for the dress white uniform coat at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 3. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Brenda Ezenwa Okpala)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6823167
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-FK463-0023
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
