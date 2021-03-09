An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 02-22 student is fitted for the dress white uniform coat at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 3. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Brenda Ezenwa Okpala)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.03.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 14:50 Photo ID: 6823167 VIRIN: 210903-N-FK463-0023 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.43 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210903-N-FK463-0023 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 3, 2021) NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 3, 2021) OCS uniform issue [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.