An Officer Candidate School (OCS) class 02-22 student is fitted for a combination cover by a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Sept. 3. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment to prepare graduates for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Cameron Oen)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 14:50
|Photo ID:
|6823169
|VIRIN:
|210903-N-NO485-1033
|Resolution:
|4000x2672
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210903-N-NO485-1033 NEWPORT, R.I. (Sept. 3, 2021) OCS uniform issue [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT