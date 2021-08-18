U.S. Paralympic Team poses in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Team members toured a C-130 and trained at base facilities during their stay, prior to the 2020 Summer Paralympic games in Tokyo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 02:14 Photo ID: 6821993 VIRIN: 210818-F-SH842-007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 988.63 KB Location: TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.