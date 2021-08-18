U.S. Paralympian’s tour a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Team members toured the aircraft and learned about Yokota’s mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 02:14
|Photo ID:
|6821992
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-SH842-008
|Resolution:
|7376x4560
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
