    Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 5 of 6]

    Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Paralympian’s tour a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Team members toured the aircraft and learned about Yokota’s mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 02:14
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    Team USA Paralympians
    Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020

