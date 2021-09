Members of the U.S. Paralympic track team tour a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The 2020 Summer Paralympic Games took place in Tokyo, Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 02:13 Photo ID: 6821988 VIRIN: 210818-F-SH842-001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.24 MB Location: TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.