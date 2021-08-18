Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians

Tatyana McFadden, U.S. Para track and field team member, takes a lap around the track during an open practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Athletes visited the base ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

