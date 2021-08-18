Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 2 of 6]

    Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Courtney Chapa 

    Media Center - Japan

    Tatyana McFadden, U.S. Para track and field team member, takes a lap around the track during an open practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Athletes visited the base ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 02:13
    Photo ID: 6821989
    VIRIN: 210818-F-SH842-004
    Resolution: 7632x4640
    Size: 790.48 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tokyo
    Yokota Air Base
    Team USA Paralympians
    Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020

