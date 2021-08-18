Tatyana McFadden, U.S. Para track and field team member, takes a lap around the track during an open practice at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. Athletes visited the base ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 02:13
|Photo ID:
|6821989
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-SH842-004
|Resolution:
|7632x4640
|Size:
|790.48 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Courtney Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
