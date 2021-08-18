Yokota Air Base hosts Team USA Paralympians

U.S. Para track and field athletes pose for a photo in front of a C-130J Super Hercules at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. The team trained at base facilities and held a questions and answers session at the base theater during their visit to Yokota. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Courtney Chapa)

Date Taken: 08.18.2021