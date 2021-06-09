Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise

Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz speaks to Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember Petty Officer First Class Hannah Good, an information systems technician, during a visit aboard Healy near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada, while Healy transits the Northwest Passage on Sept. 6, 2021. Healy’s crew conducted a joint exercise with Canadian coast guard crews and Canadian Rangers while near Resolute to improve interoperability for a combined response during a search and rescue operation in the Arctic. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.

