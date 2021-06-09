Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz speaks to Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember Petty Officer First Class Hannah Good, an information systems technician, during a visit aboard Healy near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada, while Healy transits the Northwest Passage on Sept. 6, 2021. Healy’s crew conducted a joint exercise with Canadian coast guard crews and Canadian Rangers while near Resolute to improve interoperability for a combined response during a search and rescue operation in the Arctic. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.
This work, Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
