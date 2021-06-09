Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise [Image 14 of 15]

    Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise

    RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CANADA

    09.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz speaks to Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crewmember Petty Officer First Class Hannah Good, an information systems technician, during a visit aboard Healy near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada, while Healy transits the Northwest Passage on Sept. 6, 2021. Healy’s crew conducted a joint exercise with Canadian coast guard crews and Canadian Rangers while near Resolute to improve interoperability for a combined response during a search and rescue operation in the Arctic. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.

    TAGS

    Healy
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy
    Arctic
    icebreaker
    USCG PolarOps
    Arctic21

