    Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise [Image 13 of 15]

    Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise

    RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CANADA

    09.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew aboard a 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar transit near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada, during a joint Arctic search and rescue exercise with Canadian coast guard crews and Canadian Rangers on Sept. 6, 2021. Working closely with allies and partners, the Coast Guard will deter threats to international maritime norms and protect America’s national interests by conducting effective maritime operations and exercises throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 22:36
    Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA 
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    TAGS

    Healy
    Coast Guard Cutter Healy
    Arctic
    icebreaker
    USCG PolarOps
    Arctic21

