Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise

A Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) crew aboard a 26-foot Cutter Boat Large Polar transit near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada, during a joint Arctic search and rescue exercise with Canadian coast guard crews and Canadian Rangers on Sept. 6, 2021. Working closely with allies and partners, the Coast Guard will deter threats to international maritime norms and protect America’s national interests by conducting effective maritime operations and exercises throughout the region. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.
|09.06.2021
Date Posted: 09.07.2021
|6821889
VIRIN: 210906-G-G0200-2508
|4808x3434
|1.25 MB
Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|4
|0
