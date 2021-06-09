Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise

Canadian coast guard Fleet Liaison Officer Keating Smith, observes a joint Arctic search and rescue exercise from the Coast Guard Cutter Healy’s (WAGB 20) bridge while Healy was near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada on Sept. 6, 2021. The joint exercise between Healy, Canadian coast guard crewmembers and Canadian Rangers improves interoperability for a combined response during search and rescue operations in the Arctic. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.

Date Taken: 09.06.2021 Location: RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA