Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz departs a Canadian coast guard Bell 429 helicopter after landing aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Healy (WAGB 20) while Healy was near Resolute, Nunavut, Canada on Sept. 6, 2021. Adm. Schultz, Canadian coast guard Commissioner Mario Pelletier, and Canadian coast guard Assistant Commissioner Neil O’ Rourke visited Healy’s crew during Healy’s Northwest Passage transit. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Second Class Michael Martini.
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 22:39
|Photo ID:
|6821887
|VIRIN:
|210906-G-G0200-2269
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|1.68 MB
|Location:
|RESOLUTE BAY, NU, CA
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Canadian, U.S. Coast Guard conduct Arctic search and rescue exercise [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
